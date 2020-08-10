Real Madrid considering €100m bid for Juventus star Paulo Dybala

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a dramatic summer offer for Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala.

Zinedine Zidane is on the hunt for attacking options ahead of next season, and according to reports from Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, Juventus value the Argentinian international at €100m.

The report states Zidane could negotiate a lower fee by including Isco as part of a deal, with the Spanish midfielder bringing the price down to €50-60m.

New Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has increased speculation over a move for Isco, after stating in a 2019 interview with Gazzetta dello Sport that to win the Champions League, ‘you need a player like Isco’.

Dybala is under contract in Turin until 2022, after he agreed a big money five-year deal in 2017, following an eye catching first two seasons in Italy.

The 26-year old netted 30 Serie A goals in 65 games across 2015-16 and 2016-17.

However, following injury problems in mid-2018, his numbers have dipped, with 16 goals in the last two seasons, with Cristiano Ronaldo outscoring him for two season in a row.