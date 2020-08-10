No Real Madrid decision on Ceballos as Arsenal wait

Real Madrid are yet to make a definitive decision on the future of midfielder Dani Ceballos but it is likely he will be allowed to leave the club, report Marca.

Ceballos has recently claimed he wants to join Arsenal in a permanent deal this summer following a successful season-long loan and recent reports claim Madrid plan to raise between €30m-35m for his sale.

It has appeared increasingly unlikely that he will be a part of the first-team squad at Los Blancos next season, partly due to his frosty relationship with club boss Zinedine Zidane.

Indeed, a recent report in Marca claimed that the player is unlikely to be back at Madrid next season because the Frenchman will be remaining in the dugout, while Ceballos started just four La Liga games under Zidane during the 2017/18 campaign.

Real Betis – where Ceballos began his career before switching to Madrid in the summer of 2017 – and Valencia are said to be the other two clubs with an interest in the central midfielder.

The midfielder is said to want more first-team football ahead of next summer’s European Championships, with a fear that he has fallen out of contention for the Spain squad.