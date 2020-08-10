Kingsley Coman and Jerome Boateng passed fit to face Barcelona

Bayern Munich have been boosted by the return to fitness of key pair Kingsley Coman and Jerome Boateng ahead of their Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Coman missed the last 16 second leg win over Chelsea with a muscle problem, but as per reports from Marca, he played a full role in their first training session in Lisbon.

Boateng was taken off against Frank Lampard’s side with a thigh injury, and despite training alone in Portugal, he is expected to be fit in time to start against Quique Setien’s side.

French international Benjamin Pavard has remained behind in Germany to continue his own recovery from injury, and he will join up with the squad, if Bayern make it into the semi-finals.

Hans-Dieter Flick’s side will stay in their training base on the outskirts of Lisbon ahead of their crunch meeting with the Catalan giants at the Estadio de Luz on August 14.

The winners will take on either Manchester City or Lyon in the semi finals at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on August 19.