Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann could be dropped for crunch Bayern Munich clash

Barcelona boss Quique Setien is considering dropping Antoine Griezmann for their key Champions League quarter final against Bayern Munich.

The Catalan giants face the Bundesliga champions at the Estadio de Luz on August 14, after overcoming Napoli in the round of last 16.

However, as per the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Diario Sport, Setien will rotate his side and strengthen his midfield options against Thiago Alcantara, Ivan Perisic and Leon Goretzka.

Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal both missed the win over Gennaro Gattuso’s side through suspension, and at least one of them will return to the side, with Setien changing to a 4-4-2 system.

That could mean French international Griezmann missing out, with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi leading the line against Hans-Dieter Flick’s side.

Being removed from the starting XI for Barcelona’s biggest game in months would complete a difficult first season in Catalonia for the former Atletico Madrid star.

The 29-year old played a key role in the first half of the campaign, but just two La Liga goals in 2020 has drawn criticism from Barcelona fans, as their league title defence faltered.