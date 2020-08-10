Barcelona signing Trincao named most creative player in Portugal

Barcelona summer arrival Francisco Trincao has been named as the biggest goal creator in Portugal after his prolific campaign at Braga.

As outlined by Diario AS, the 20-year-old landed the prestigious award after netting eight league goals, providing six direct assists, being felled for two penalties and also providing key passes in 15 other goals for the Portuguese side.

The award, which is handed out by Portuguese media outlet A Bola, praised the “class” and “irreverence” of the forward.

It was confirmed on the final day of the January transfer window that the Catalan giants had agreed a €31m deal for the young forward, who would remain at Braga until the end of the campaign.

Trincao has risen through the ranks of Portugal’s youth teams and is currently an Under-21 international, with his potential earmarked by the Catalan giants.

He is a flexible attacking player who is predominantly left-footed and is said to be technically gifted and fleet of foot, making him tricky from either flank.

Trincao will link up with his new Barcelona teammates this month.