Atletico Madrid confirm travel plans for RB Leipzig Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid will head to Lisbon tomorrow ahead of their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig, after a second round of CPR testing came back negative.

The club stated yesterday two members of their group tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend, with Sime Vrsaljko and Angel Correa subsequently confirmed as the two involved.

The pair are both isolating at home, under supervision of the club’s medical staff, and will not return to training until two consecutive negative tests come are produced.

The rest of the squad returned to first team training this afternoon but will not be permitted to return to their homes ahead of the flight to Lisbon.

Diego Simeone will now take a reduced 21-man squad to face Julian Nagelsmann’s side, with reserve team stars Alex Dos Santos, Manu Sanchez, Toni Moya and Rodrigo Riquelme included.

The winners of the clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on August 13 will face either Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain in the last four.