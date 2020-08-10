Atletico Madrid anxious on Covid-19 results ahead of Champions League trip

Atletico Madrid face an anxious wait to hear back on the results of a fresh round of Covid-19 testing after two players tested positive on Sunday.

As outlined by a report in Diario Sport, everyone at the club who was due to travel to Lisbon to finalise their Champions League campaign has now undergone a new round of testing.

The two players who tested positive are asymptomatic and currently in a period of quarantine, but there are fears that they may have passed the virus onto their teammates before their condition was known.

The events meant Diego Simeone’s side could not partake in their planned Monday training session ahead of their game against RB Leipzig on Thursday, which could yet be in doubt if further positive cases are detected.

The club administered PCR tests, as per La Liga and UEFA guidelines, at their training base at the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda this weekend.

The identities of the players who tested positive have not yet been revealed to protect their anonymity.