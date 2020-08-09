Zinedine Zidane to focus on Real Madrid attacking signings ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is set to dip into the summer transfer market ahead of their La Liga title defence in 2020-21.

Los Blancos sealed their first league title since 2017 with an impressive run of ten straight wins following the restart to the the 2019-20 season in June.

However, their Champions League last 16 exit at the hands of Manchester City has raised questions over the depth of Zidane’s options in big games.

As per reports from the front page of Sunday’s edition of Marca, the French boss will look to strengthen his attacking options in the coming months.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe remains a long term target for Zidane, but he could be in the market for experienced back up players to support Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard.

Benzema has enjoyed one of his best seasons in the Spanish capital, with 27 goals in all competitions in 2019-20.

However, Belgian international Hazard has struggled with injuries during his debut season in Spain, with just one La Liga goal in 12 months.

Fellow new signing Luka Jovic has also failed to hit the ground running, with just two league goals, with Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior all netting below five goals in domestic action.