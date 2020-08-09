Ramon Calderon calls on Real Madrid to resolve Gareth Bale’s future

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes it is essential the club speak with Gareth Bale to decide his future this summer.

Bale has cut an isolated figure in recent months, making just one start for Zinedine Zidane’s side following the resumption of the 2019-20 season in June, despite being fully fit.

Zidane confirmed the Welsh international requested to be omitted from their squad for last week’s Champions League clash away at Manchester City, indicating a further breakdown in their relationship.

The former Tottenham star reportedly wants to remain in Madrid, and see out his contract until 2022, however, Calderon wants to see a solution before the start of the 2020-21 season.

“It is a very sad situation, and it’s sad to see a player like him on the bench,” Calderon told an interview with BBC Sport.

“Bale’s talent and skill have not left him. He is a player that could play for any team in the world.

“A solution needs to be reached to end the agony for both sides. If he does not want to reduce his salary, which is understandable, a different solution needs to be agreed.”

Bale has made just 12 La Liga starts in 2019-20, despite enjoying his longest injury free spell since 2018, but Zidane has consistently opted not to play the 31-year old.

His move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning last summer reportedly fell apart at the last minute as Real Madrid requested a transfer fee, and his options for an exit in the coming months look limited.