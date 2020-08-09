Julian Nagelsmann reveals he rejected Real Madrid in 2018

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed he was contacted by Real Madrid to take over as their manager in 2018.

The German boss joined Leipzig at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, following an impressive three seasons with fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

However, with his stock rising in 2018, the 33-year old was approached to take over from Zinedine Zidane, prior to the appointment of Julen Lopetegui.

Despite the attraction of managing the La Liga giants, Nagelsmann claims he has no regrets about opting to remain in Germany.

“I had phone calls with Real Madrid, but in the end I made the decision not to go,” he told an interview with Marca.

“I was one of the shortlisted candidates, but I did not believe it was the right decision to leave for Madrid.

“I wanted my next career step to be logical, and I want to develop in my career. Leipzig went to great lengths to try and sign me, and that was important.

“With Real Madrid, I agreed that we would talk again in future if they need a new coach, and I am available.”

Nagelsmann was speaking ahead of Leipzig’s Champions League quarter final clash against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in Lisbon on August 13.

The Bundesliga side have impressed in the Champions League this season, topping their group ahead of Ligue 1 side Lyon, before disposing of Tottenham in the last 16.

The winners of their clash with Atletico at the Estadio Jose Alvalade will take on either Paris Saint-Germain or Atalanta in the semi-finals.