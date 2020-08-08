(Video) Lionel Messi WONDER goal puts Barcelona 2-0 in front against Napoli

An outrageous goal from Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi’s has put them into a 2-0 lead in their Champions League last 16 second leg at home to Napoli.

Quique Setien’s side are now 3-1 in front on aggregate against the Italian side, with French international Clement Lenglet heading them into an early lead at the Camp Nou.

However, just as he has done so many times in the past, Messi stepped up at the crucial moment to hand the Catalans a giant advantage in their push for a 13th consecutive quarter final spot.

Despite being faced by a wall of Napoli defenders inside the box, Messi wriggled his way past two challenges, slipped over, and then curled an effort beyond David Ospina.

Lionel Messi just never fails to amaze 🤩 Doesn't matter how many defenders try and stop him, he's on a different level!#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/dDCggick5q — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 8, 2020

The Argentinian international looked to have made it 3-0 to the hosts just after the half hour mark, but the goal was eventually ruled out for a handball against him in the build up.