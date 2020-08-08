(Video) Clement Lenglet heads Barcelona in front against Napoli

Barcelona have been handed a dream start in their Champions League last 16 second leg clash at home to Napoli, via Clement Lenglet’s opener.

Quique Setien’s side had an away goals advantage ahead of kick off following Antoine Griezmann’s first leg goal in Naples back in February.

However, despite the early scare of Dries Mertens hitting a post after just two minutes, La Blaugrana have reacted well, with Lenglet putting them ahead on the night.

Ivan Rakitic’s whipped corner was not cleared by the Napoli defence, and French international Lenglet got up highest to power a header past David Ospina.

#BarcaNapoli – Asi fue el Gol del Barcelona de la Mano de Clement Lenglet para el 1-0 sobre el Napoli pic.twitter.com/GdHdiDLA22 — Vicente Santino (@vicentesantinok) August 8, 2020

A goal from Gennaro Gattuso’s side would level up the tie, and potentially send the second leg into extra time, but Setien’s side will be confident of securing their passage into the last eight.

The Catalan giants have reached the last 12 consecutive Champions League quarter finals, an impressive run stretching back to 2007.

Image via FC Barcelona Official Website