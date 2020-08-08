Quique Setien hails Barcelona’s resolve in Napoli Champions League win

Barcelona boss Quique Setien hailed his side for a deserved 3-1 Champions League last win over Napoli.

The Catalan giants built on an away goals advantage over Gennaro Gattuso’s team, to secure a 4-2 aggregate win at the Camp Nou, thanks to goals from Clement Lenglet, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Barcelona have now secured their place in a 13th consecutive Champions League quarter final, ahead of a mouth-watering clash with Bayern Munich, and Setien believes his side have justified their place in the last eight.

“We wanted to make sure we got through, and we will play other games with this type of spirit,” he told a post-match interview with El Chiringuito.

“The team played well and deserved the victory.

“They caused us problems, but we controlled the game in the first half.

“We had problems after the break, but we reduced them to few chances.”

The former Real Betis boss also confirmed the first half injury to Lionel Messi is not as bad as originally feared.

The Argentinian international was injured in the build up to a penalty for Setien’s side on the stroke of half time, which Luis Suarez converted to put Barcelona 3-0 ahead on the night.

Despite completing the full 90 minutes in Catalonia, Setien stated he was confident Messi would be fir in time to face Hans-Dieter Flick’s side in Lisbon next week.