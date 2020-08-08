Luis Suarez relishing Bayern Munich Champions League challenge

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has insisted the La Liga side will be ready for the challenge of facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter finals.

Suarez netted Barcelona’s third goal from the penalty spot, as Quique Setien’s cruised past Napoli with a 3-1 second leg last 16 win at the Camp Nou.

Bayern disposed of Premier League side Chelsea in their own last 16 clash, to underline their credentials as competition favourites.

However, Suarez insisted the Catalans will not be overawed by Hans-Dieter Flick’s side.

“We were very satisfied with our first half performance, but we can improve’ he told a post-match interview with El Chiringuito, reported via Marca.

“We knew tonight would be difficult and that Napoli would get chances.

“But we took our chances better on the night.

“Bayern are a great side and will be a candidate to win it. But so will we.”

Suarez’s comments on Barcelona’s efficiency in attack were echoed by Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso, as per reports from Football Italia.

The result means Barcelona are through to the Champions League last eight for the 13th successive, ahead of their crunch clash with Bundesliga side next week.

Suarez’s strike partner Lionel Messi suffered a minor injury in the first half, but he is expected to be fit for the trip to Lisbon, with Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets back from suspension.

