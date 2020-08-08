Everton linked with Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar

Premier League side Everton could make a summer move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar.

Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be active during the summer transfer window, with links already established to Real Madrid’s wantaway star James Rodriguez.

However, according to reports from French outlet Le10 Sport, Ancelotti is also eyeing a move for ex AS Monaco star Lemar, amid rumours he could leave the Wanda Metropolitano this month.

Lemar has been heavily linked with an exit from the Spanish capital, after an underwhelming two seasons with Diego Simeone’s side.

The 24-year old has struggled to establish himself as a permanent fixture in Simeone’s plans, and despite being under contract 2023, he could be available for around €40m.

Rivals Arsenal are also rumoured to be tracking Lemar, as part of a summer transfer overhaul at the club.

However, the Gunners primary target is Lemar’s Atletico teammate Thomas Partey, allowing Everton a potential advantage in the race to complete a deal.