(Video) Karim Benzema heads Real Madrid level against Manchester City

Real Madrid top scorer Karim Benzema has scored a vital equaliser in their Champions League last 16 clash at Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling’s close range finish put Pep Guardiola’s side in front after just nine minutes, following a mistake by Los Blancos centre back Raphael Varane.

That goal made it 1-0 on the night in City’s favour, with a 3-1 aggregate lead over Zinedine Zidane’s side at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the visitors showed their experience to rally quickly, with Benzema and Eden Hazard both bringing vital saves from City goal keeper Ederson.

With the 2018 champions beginning to showed their strength, Benzema headed them level just before the half hour mark.

Brazilian winger Rodrygo did brilliantly to get past Joao Cancelo and deliver a cross into the box, with Benzema climbing highest to power past Ederson.

Karim Benzema bags his 27th goal of the season 😍 Lovely link-up play with Rodrygo and the French striker buries the header! Real Madrid's main man 👊#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/uTF8rraH5P — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 7, 2020

Who else but Benzema! The Real Madrid talisman heads home the opening score for a much needed away goal. Game on! pic.twitter.com/oaBs4kyF2p — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 7, 2020

Zidane’s side need one more goal to draw the aggregate score score level, but another City goal would make their task of reaching the quarter finals very difficult.

Image via Real Madrid’s Official Website

Video via BT Sport/CBS Sports