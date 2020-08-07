Champions League News

(Video) Gabriel Jesus restores Manchester City’s lead against Real Madrid

Manchester City have reestablished their lead against Real Madrid, with Gabriel Jesus’ goal putting them 2-1 up on the night.

Pep Guardiola’s side were leading 2-1 on aggregate ahead of kick off, with Raheem Sterling’s early goal putting them 1-0 in front at the Etihad Stadium.

Los Blancos defender Raphael Varane gave away possession inside his own box, with Jesus squaring for Sterling to tuck home from close range.

Zinedine Zidane’s side did well to react, as Karim Benzema levelled the score at 1-1 on 29 minutes, with the former French international nodding home Rodrygo Goes’s cross.

City have been the better side after the break, with Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne forcing saves from Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois.

With the visitors unable to find a way through, Jesus profited from another Varane error, capitalising on his weak header to fire past Courtois.

If City can hold on in the closing stages, they will face the winners of Juventus v Lyon in the quarter final stage.

