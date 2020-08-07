(Video) Gabriel Jesus restores Manchester City’s lead against Real Madrid

Manchester City have reestablished their lead against Real Madrid, with Gabriel Jesus’ goal putting them 2-1 up on the night.

Pep Guardiola’s side were leading 2-1 on aggregate ahead of kick off, with Raheem Sterling’s early goal putting them 1-0 in front at the Etihad Stadium.

Los Blancos defender Raphael Varane gave away possession inside his own box, with Jesus squaring for Sterling to tuck home from close range.

Look away now Raphael Varane 👀 The Real Madrid defender has his pocket picked by Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling is on hand to apply the finish!

Zinedine Zidane’s side did well to react, as Karim Benzema levelled the score at 1-1 on 29 minutes, with the former French international nodding home Rodrygo Goes’s cross.

Karim Benzema bags his 27th goal of the season 😍 Lovely link-up play with Rodrygo and the French striker buries the header! Real Madrid's main man 👊

City have been the better side after the break, with Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne forcing saves from Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois.

With the visitors unable to find a way through, Jesus profited from another Varane error, capitalising on his weak header to fire past Courtois.

Another mistake from Raphael Varane?! 😮 One of the best around, but he'll be having nightmares about Gabriel Jesus! A lovely finish from the City striker 🙌

If City can hold on in the closing stages, they will face the winners of Juventus v Lyon in the quarter final stage.

Video via BT Sport