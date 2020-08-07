Valencia to sign Porto defender Diogo Leite

Valencia are closing in on the signing of Porto defender Diogo Leite in a deal worth an initial €15m plus a further €5m in add-ons, report Marca.

The central defender is said to have been on Los Che’s radar since January and they believe they can secure the deal as part of a squad overhaul this summer.

Leite, 21, has only made 28 first-team appearances for the Portuguese giants and has started just four league games this season, with the more experienced duo of Pepe and Ivan Marcano preferred at the heart of the defence.

Valencia are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer, with Ezequiel Garay having already left and doubts over the long-term futures of several others.

Reports last month claimed a further 12 first-team players at the club were told they would be allowed to move clubs this summer amid a huge squad clearout at Los Che, with defender Eliaquim Mangala and Mouctar Diakhaby among them.