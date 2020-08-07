La Liga News

Real Betis consider move for Man City goalkeeper Bravo

Real Betis are considering signing goalkeeper Claudio Bravo when his contract at Manchester City expires this month, report Marca.

The Chilean is set to bring his four-year stay at the Etihad Stadium to an end once the club’s Champions League campaign concludes and he will become a free agent.

Los Verdiblancos have prioritised the signing of a new goalkeeper after a season in which Joel Robles and Dani Martin failed to convince as a long-term solution as the club’s number one.

Manuel Pellegrini is the new boss at Betis with the highly-respected Antonio Cordon appointed as the club’s sporting director and they are set to face a busy summer of rejuvenating the squad.

Bravo has even commented on Betis on his Instagram account, as cited by the report: “It is an institution that has a great history in Spain, with many fans; those are the sorts of clubs that catch any player’s attention. Imagine what Betis means now with a great coach like Pellegrini.”

Bravo previously starred in La Liga across ten seasons for Real Sociedad and then Barcelona, before his move to England in 2016.

A report last week linked the Seville-based club with a move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and they are likely to be evaluating several options to bolster the position.

Posted by

Tags Claudio Bravo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.