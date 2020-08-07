Raphael Varane takes responsibility for errors in Real Madrid defeat at Manchester City

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane was in no mood for excuses following their 2-1 Champions League last 16 second leg defeat at Manchester City.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus secured a 4-2 aggregate victory for Pep Guardiola’s side, however, it was Varane who was at fault for both goals.

The French international lost possession to Jesus inside his own area on eight minutes, with the Brazilian squaring for Sterling to tap home.

That mistake dented Varane’s trademarke calmness, as his poor second half headed clearance allowed Jesus to race clear and fire the winner past Thibaut Courtois.

“I wanted to show my face. I got it wrong, this is on me, and we are out,” he told a post-match interview with El Chringuito.

🚨🚨 ¡HABLA VARANE! 🚨🚨 🗣 "Esta DERROTA es MÍA. Quiero DAR la CARA. Estoy TRISTE por mis COMPAÑEROS" ¡A las 0:01h, PROGRAMÓN en #ElChiringuitoDeMega! pic.twitter.com/uBCGrkSIpw — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 7, 2020

“I am sorry for my teammates. I am sad that we are out. This has not happened many times in my career.

“Now we must show character, because it has been a hard night.”

Real Madrid exit the Champions League at the last 16 stage for the first time under Zidane, with the French boss losing his first ever Champions League knockout games home and away against City.

Ten wins from their final 11 La Liga games ensured a first domestic league title for Los Blancos since 2017, as they overhauled defending champions Barcelona.

However, this defeat marks the end of their 2019-20 season, as City move on to face Lyon in the quarter finals in Lisbon next week.