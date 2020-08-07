Manchester City 2-1 win dumps Real Madrid out of the Champions League

Manchester City have ended Real Madrid’s 2019-20 Champions League campaign, with a convincing 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League giants were 2-1 ahead on aggregate ahead of the clash in Manchester, as goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus secured a win in Madrid back in February.

Jesus was the key figure again for Pep Guardiola’s side in the second leg, as his 68th minute goal reestablished City’s lead, and made it 4-2 on aggregate.

Raheem Sterling put Guardiola’s side in front after eight minutes, as Jesus capitalised on some poor defending by Raphael Varane, to hand the England international an easy finish.

Zinedine Zidane’s side reacted swiftly, as Karim Benzema headed them level just before the half hour mark from Rodrygo Goes’ chipped cross.

City continued to impose themselves after the break, with Sterling and De Bruyne both forcing saves from Thibaut Courtois.

However, Real Madrid were the architects of their own downfall in the closing stages, as Jesus pounced on a poor back header from Varane to slot past Courtois.

Manchester City will now face Lyon in the quarter final stage on August 15 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, after Rudi Garcia’s side overcame Juventus.