Barcelona have just 13 senior players for Napoli tie, Dembele misses out

Barcelona are decimated by absentees ahead of their Champions League clash against Napoli on Saturday with just 13 first-team players available for selection.

As outlined by Diario AS, Ousmane Dembele is the latest player who to confirm his absence from the squad despite attempts to regain full fitness in training this week – although he is expected to be involved from the quarter-final stage onwards, should Quique Setien’s side progress.

The most notable absentees are suspended midfield duo Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal, while striker Martin Braithwaite is also unavailable as he is not registered to play in the competition.

Furthermore, central defender Samuel Umtiti is sidelined with injury while Arthur Melo will not feature as he is seeking to terminate his contract with the club ahead of his move to Juventus.

However, Antoine Griezmann and Clement Lenglet are both fit to feature while central defender Ronald Araujo is also in the matchday squad.

Youngster Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati are both expected to be involved for the game, with eight youth players in the squad.

Barcelona squad v Napoli:

Ter Stegen, Neto, Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Alba, Lenglet, Junior, Rakitic, De Jong, Suárez, Griezmann, Messi, Ansu Fati, Riqui Puig, Araujo, Konrad, Jandro, Reis, Mingueza, Peña.