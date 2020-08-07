Barcelona eye Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, according to reports.

Diario Sport build on reports from the British press that the Turkish international has emerged as a possible target for the Catalan giants and could be available for a €36m (£32.5m) fee.

The 24-year-old played 34 times for the Foxes in the Premier League last season as Brendan Rodgers’ side narrowly missed out on a top four finish.

The player’s agent Mustafa Dogru has been quoted as saying back in May that the Blaugrana were monitoring the services of his client.

“It is possible that he can go to play for Barcelona this summer. Barça already wanted to sign him when he played for Altinordu. We have negotiated with them and they have submitted an offer,” Dogru said.

Soyuncu performed excellently for Leicester this season alongside Jonny Evans in the heart of the defence and was an impressive performer in the absence of Harry Maguire, who joined Manchester United the previous summer.

Barcelona transfer news this summer has been dominated by their pursuit of a new central defender with Manchester City’s Eric Garcia linked with a return to the Camp Nou.