Arda Turan takes 87 percent wage cut after joining Galatasaray from Barcelona

Arda Turan has joined Galatasaray following his exit from Barcelona but will earn over €6.5m less per year at the Turkish giants.

The details are outlined by Marca, who claim the midfielder had been on a €7m per annum contract at the Camp Nou but his new contract at Istanbul will see him earn €466k annually.

Now aged 33, Turan had his loan deal at Istanbul Basaksehir terminated in January but he remained on the books of the Catalan giants until 30 June, despite not participating in any training sessions with the club – who had to pay the remainder of his contract.

Arda has become more famed for his off-field ill-discipline and in September he was jailed for two years and eight months in his native Turkey.

However, due to saying that he will not appeal the sentence – he was not put behind bars unless he commits another crime within the next five years – as previously outlined by Marca.

In October last year, Istanbul Basaksehir fined the player €370k due to ‘behaviour and attitude not compatible with the club’s ethics’ but retained the player’s contract.

Arda was also banned for 16 matches in May 2018 after punching a linesman.