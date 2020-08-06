Valencia move to sign Watford striker Suarez

Valencia have initiated contacts to sign Watford striker Luis Suarez, who starred on loan at Real Zaragoza this campaign.

Los Che have reportedly made contact for the Colombian through agent Jorge Mendes and are hopeful of getting the deal over the line this month.

Suarez had been on a season-long loan arrangement at Spanish second tier side Zaragoza – who are pushing for promotion to the topflight this campaign – with the 22-year-old striker netting 19 times from 38 league games this season.

However, the striker has now returned to Vicarage Road and will not be able to compete in the promotion playoffs due to his loan arrangement expiring.

The Hornets signed the striker from Colombian outfit Leones in 2017 and he has previously spent time on loan at the B teams of Granada and Real Valladolid, along with Gimnastic in the Segunda.

Valencia are planning a huge squad overhaul this summer and have reportedly told 12 first-team players they can leave this summer, while winger Ferran Torres has joined Manchester City.