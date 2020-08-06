Maximum pressure on Real Madrid’s Eder Militao, replacing suspended Ramos against Man City

All eyes are on Real Madrid defender Eder Militao ahead of Friday night’s Champions League return leg at Manchester City.

The central defender will step in for the suspended Sergio Ramos for the match in Manchester, with the front page of Friday’s edition of Marca outlining the pressure he will be under during the clash.

The 22-year-old was the subject of a lot of criticism from Madridistas following their side’s 2-1 loss at Real Betis in March and his form this season has not convinced to date across his fleeting appearances for Los Blancos.

Indeed, that was one of just 10 La Liga starts for the Brazilian, who arrived in the Spanish capital in a €50m transfer from Porto a year ago.

He has struggled to break the club’s established central defensive partnership between Ramos and Raphael Varane, who have both been imperious for Zinedine Zidane’s side this campaign.

Madrid trail City 2-1 from the first leg of their Round of 16 tie from February.