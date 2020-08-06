Man City defender Garcia’s return to Barcelona dominates Spanish headlines

The future of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia dominates the front pages of Spanish sports newspapers on Friday.

It follows on from City boss Pep Guardiola claiming the player would not renew his deal at the English club and the defender is now taking centre stage of Barcelona transfer news this summer.

PEP 💬 (Eric Garcia) announced to us he doesn’t want to extend his contract with City, he has one more year and then after that, he doesn’t want to extend. We wanted to but he doesn’t want to. We imagine he wants to play in another place. — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 6, 2020

The central defender has been a Cule all his life but joined City in 2017 from the Catalan giants, with previous multiple reports claiming they are eyeing a return for the player this summer.

As was expected, Garcia’s future steals the show of the front pages of both sports newspapers from Catalonia – Diario Sport lead with “Eric Garcia, closer!” while El Mundo Deportivo opt for “Eric takes the step”, in relation to his links with a return to the Camp Nou, while Madrid-based Marca say “Pep Guardiola fears the exit of Eric Garcia”.

Reports have drawn parallels between Garcia and that of Gerard Pique – who left La Masia’s youth academy due to mismanagement and joined Manchester United, before returning to the Camp Nou and enjoying a long and distinguished career at the club.

Manchester City have already completed the signing of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth this summer and it is unclear if Garcia would be involved prominently in the first-team next season, with the latest news heightening the possibility of a summer exit.