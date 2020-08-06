Guardiola confirms Barcelona-target Eric Garcia wants Man City exit

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City defender Eric Garcia does not want to renew his contract at the club, expiring next year.

Garcia has been involved in the first-team for City in the run-in to the campaign and his future could be one to watch for Barcelona transfer news this summer with his contract entering its final year.

PEP 💬 (Eric Garcia) announced to us he doesn’t want to extend his contract with City, he has one more year and then after that, he doesn’t want to extend. We wanted to but he doesn’t want to. We imagine he wants to play in another place. — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 6, 2020

The central defender has been a Cule all his life but joined City in 2017 from the Catalan giants, with multiple reports claiming they are eyeing a return for the player this summer.

“(Garcia) announced to us he doesn’t want to extend his contract with City, he has one more year and then after that, he doesn’t want to extend. We wanted to but he doesn’t want to. We imagine he wants to play in another place,” Guardiola explained on Thursday.

Reports have drawn parallels between Garcia and that of Gerard Pique – who left La Masia’s youth academy due to mismanagement and joined Manchester United, before returning to the Camp Nou and enjoying a long and distinguished career at the club.

Manchester City have already completed the signing of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth this summer and it is unclear if Garcia would be involved prominently in the first-team next season, with the latest news heightening the possibility of a summer exit.