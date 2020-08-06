Europa League kings Sevilla through to last eight with win over Roma

Sevilla progressed to the quarter-final stage of the Europa League with a comfortable two-goal victory over a lacklustre Roma on Thursday evening.

Two first half goals from Sergio Reguilon and Yousef En-Nesyri were enough to win the game for Julen Lopetegui’s side, who were the better side throughout the encounter.

Reguilon opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a fine individual run past a number of meek Roma challenges, but the Italian side’s goalkeeper Pau Lopez – formerly of Real Betis – should really have done better than letting a rather tame shot go past him.

The decisive second goal arrived a minute before the break when Lucas Ocampos sprung the Serie A side’s offside trap down the right flank before squaring to En-Nesyri for a finish from point-blank range, while Roma’s Gianluca Mancini was sent-off in the closing stages.

Sevilla – who have won the competition a record five times – will now face the winners of the Round of 16 tie between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Olympiakos in the last eight.