Celta Vigo winger Pione Sisto to rejoin Danish club Midtjylland

Celta Vigo winger Pione Sisto looks set to rejoin his former club FC Midtjylland in a deal worth a reported €3m.

The Denmark international joined Celta in the summer of 2016 and has made 135 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals, but his future now appears likely to lie away from the club.

O acordo entre o @RCCelta e o @fcmidtjylland para a venda de Pione Sisto é por 3 millóns de euros máis bonus por obxectivos. A última decisión será do futbolista dinamarqués que debe chegar a un acordo co club do seu país. Contámolo agora en @aocontraataque — Víctor López (@victorsaians) August 5, 2020

Galician journalist Víctor López reports that a fee has been agreed between the clubs, with Sisto then expected to agree personal terms with the Danish champions.

Sisto has fallen from prominence at Celta in recent times and made headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this year, when he broke quarantine and returned to Scandinavia with his sister via a 3,000km car journey.

Born in Uganda to South Sudanese parents, Sisto moved to Denmark aged just two months and went on to prosper as a footballing talent within the nation.

The winger has won 21 caps for his nation but has not appeared for Denmark since 2018.