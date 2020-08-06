Barcelona want Villarreal’s Torres if move for Man City defender Garcia fails

Barcelona will try to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer if their pursuit of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia fails.

Marca report that Garcia is set to make a pivotal decision over his future this summer as City want him to renew his deal while multiple reports have linked the Blaugrana with a move, but if that fails they will instead look at Torres.

Garcia has been involved for Pep Guardiola’s side in the run-in to the campaign and his future could be one to watch for Barcelona transfer news this summer with his contract said to be entering it’s final year in England.

The central defender has been a Cule all his life but joined City in 2017 from the Catalan giants, although Barcelona are now eyeing his return with reports claiming he could be on the move for between €15m-20m.

Reports have drawn parallels between Garcia and that of Gerard Pique – who left La Masia’s youth academy due to mismanagement and joined Manchester United, before returning to the Camp Nou and enjoying a long and distinguished career at the club.

Manchester City transfer news has also seen them linked with a move for Torres this year, but his €50m clause at Villarreal is seen as a huge stumbling block.

The 23-year-old started 35 of the Yellow Submarine’s games this campaign and made his debut for the Spanish national team in November – replacing Sergio Ramos in the 7-0 win over Malta, when he also netted.

Torres broke onto the scene last season when he starred on a loan spell at second tier Malaga, where he made 40 appearances, and has now impressed in Villarreal’s back four.