Barcelona to play Messi, Suarez and Griezmann in hope of outscoring Napoli

Barcelona will play their 4-3-3 system against Napoli and will start Antoine Griezmann alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in their attack.

The details are outlined on the front page of Thursday’s edition of Diario Sport, which claims that Griezmann has recovered from a fitness scare and will be available for the Champions League clash at the Camp Nou.

It comes following a period where Blaugrana boss Quique Setien had been experimenting with a 3-5-2 formation in his club’s training sessions, as he looked for alternatives to cover the possible loss of the Frenchman.

However, the report outlines how Setien will be focusing on attacking Napoli during the second leg of their Round of 16 tie, which will be played on Saturday.

It is claimed that the Catalan giants will look to take the initiative in the first half of the tie and they are aware they must outscore their opponents, who would advance with a high-scoring draw.

Barcelona are aiming to qualify for the quarter-final stage of the competition for the 14th year in a row.