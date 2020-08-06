Barcelona must sell Suarez to sign Inter striker Martinez

Barcelona will only make another attempt to sign Inter striker Lautaro Martinez this summer if they can persuade Luis Suarez to leave the Camp Nou.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Martinez this summer and claims from Diario Sport last month said the striker’s €111m release clause has now expired, although it is unclear if the Catalan giants were ever prepared to sanction such a fee.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told Calciomercato that a deal taking the Argentine to the Camp Nou can only be facilitated should Suarez exit the club.

Suarez has netted 196 goals across 281 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 but last week reports claimed he had no intention of leaving the club despite interest from elsewhere.

Martinez’s current deal in Italy runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club a reported €22.7m for his services and he has swiftly established himself as a star in Italy.