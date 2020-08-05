Southampton sign Valladolid defender Salisu

Southampton have completed the signing of Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu in a deal worth €12m (£10.9m).

The central defender’s buyout clause was triggered by the Saints and the 21-year-old has penned a four-year contract at the Premier League club.

Southampton have completed a deal to sign centre-back Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid for £10.9m. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 5, 2020

While he is yet to be capped for the Ghanaian national team, Salisu was one of the most impressive defensive performers in La Liga this season and had attracted interest from clubs further afield.

Ligue 1 club Rennes had previously been in negotiations to the sign the player but he was said to have always had a preference for a move to England, as reported by Diario AS last month.

Salisu is said to prefer a move to the Saints for three key reasons – he is more comfortable with speaking English than French, the glamour of playing in the Premier League and a superior financial offer with greater stability.

Premier League transfer news has included speculation on the Ghanaian defender’s future this summer with multiple clubs linked to a deal.

Valladolid have already secured the long-term replacement for Salisu having signed defender Javi Sanchez from Real Madrid.