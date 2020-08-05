No Liverpool approach for Betis defender Mandi

Real Betis have not received an offer from Liverpool to sign central defender Aissa Mandi, despite reports from Spain and England.

That is according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, which outlines Mandi’s contractual situation expiring next year and Betis are therefore open to cashing-in this summer.

The Algerian international’s release clause at the Seville-based club is €30m but due to the circumstances, he could be allowed to depart for less than half of that sum.

Liverpool transfer news has included links to defender Mandi, with suggestions that he could replace the outgoing Dejan Lovren in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The 28-year-old joined Los Verdiblancos in 2016 from Reims and has made 141 first-team appearances in the time period since, including 30 outings this season.

Mandi is primarily a right-sided central defender and has played in that position in part of a Betis three-man defence at times during his stint in Spain, and also in a central defensive partnership.