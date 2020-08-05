Ferran Torres hits out at Dani Parejo after sealing Manchester City move

New Manchester City star Ferran Torres has criticised former captain Dani Parejo after his move from Valencia was confirmed.

The Spanish U21 international completed a €23m move from Los Che to Pep Guardiola’s side, after penning a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The 20-year old told an interview with City’s website he is excited to play under Guardiola, however, as per the front page of Wednesday’s edition of Marca, he has not left the Estadio Mestalla on good terms.

Torres told an interview with the Spanish outlet that veteran midfielder Parejo has ‘not been a good captain for him’ during his time with Los Che.

The club ended the 2019-20 season controversially, with Albert Celades sacked and replaced by Javi Gracia, and owner Peter Lim threatening to sell up to €100m worth of players.

Torres is likely to be the first departure this summer with Parejo, Jasper Cillessen, Mouctar Diakhaby, Eliaquim Mangala, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Kevin Gameiro all potentially on the exit list.

Image via Manchester City’s official Twitter account