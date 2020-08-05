Casemiro claims new Real Madrid contract is complicated

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has said his contract renewal with the club is “complicated” and that this is not the time to talk about it.

Casemiro’s current deal was set to expire in 2021 and a report in Marca from May outlined how he was set for a huge salary boost in a new deal lasting until 2023, but that now appears to have been wide of the mark.

The player started in 21 successive matches between September and December, with the summer exit of Marcos Llorente to Atletico de Madrid meaning there was no natural back-up in the squad with Casemiro increasingly key for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

“It is a complicated question…I think this is not the time to talk about it,” Casemiro told Esporte Interativo, in quotes carried by Diario AS.

“Now it is time to think about City and nothing more than City. The club is going through a delicate moment and when appropriate my agent will respond.”

Casemiro was then pushed on his side’s chances ahead of the return leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Manchester City.

Los Blancos face an uphill task of progression after losing the first leg 2-1 in Madrid all the way back in February and will be without their suspended captain Sergio Ramos.

“Before the break we were in a difficult moment, but what is now is the ‘new normal’ and they will not be able to count on their home fans and that will favour us a bit,” Casemiro added.

“But the players and their team will be the same. Against City it will be a beautiful game. Difficult for both of us. Because of the result of the first leg (1-2) we are in a more complicated situation, but we are Real Madrid and we have chances to qualify.”