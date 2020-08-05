Alaves appoint Pablo Machin as new boss

Pablo Machin has been appointed as the new boss at Alaves on a one-year contract, the club have confirmed.

Previous reports claimed that Machin had an agreement in place to join the Chinese Super League club Qingdao Huanghai but he then released a statement claiming that agreement was cancelled due to ‘personal reasons’.

✅ 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Pablo Machín será el nuevo entrenador del Deportivo Alavés. Ongi etorri, Pablo❕#MachínAlbiazul #100AñosGloriosos 🦊 — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) August 5, 2020

Alaves had been without a boss after interim coach Juan Muniz left the club at the end of the campaign, who himself had stepped in for the league’s remaining fixtures following the sacking of Asier Garitano.

Machin was famed for guiding Girona to their first ever promotion to the top-flight in 2017 and subsequently led them to a top-half finish using a well-drilled 3-5-2 formation, having started his coaching career at Numancia.

He was then appointed at Sevilla but was dismissed in March last year following the club’s exit from the Europa League at the Round of 16 stage, while struggling in their aim of a top four league finish.

Machin then struggled at Espanyol this year – he replaced David Gallego early in the campaign but he himself was sacked before Christmas with the Catalan club mired in the relegation zone.