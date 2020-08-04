Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas announces his retirement

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has confirmed his immediate retirement from professional football.

The 39-year old came through the youth ranks with Los Blancos, before going on to make an incredible 725 club appearances in all competitions in the Spanish capital.

Casillas won five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues between 1999 and 2015, alongside two European Championships and a World Cup with Spain in an iconic career.

He joined Portuguese giants Porto following his exit from Madrid in 2015, however, after suffering a heart attack at the end of the 2018-19 season he has not played since.

Despite previously stating his intention to prolong his career at Porto, Casillas has released a statement via his Twitter account confirming his decision to bring his 21-year career to an end.

Lo importante es el camino que recorres y la gente que te acompaña, no el destino al que te lleva, porque eso con trabajo y esfuerzo, llega solo y creo que puedo decir, sin dudar, que ha sido el camino y el destino soñado #Grac1as pic.twitter.com/xb8ucs9REh — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 4, 2020

Casillas’ place in the history of Real Madrid is already established with the Mostoles-born keeper the second highest appearance maker in their history, behind Raul Gonzalez, on 741.

He is also the leading appearance maker in the Champions League, with 177, ahead of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo on 169.