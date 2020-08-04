Manchester City confirm the signing of Valencia star Ferran Torres

Premier League giants Manchester City have completed the signing of Spanish U21 international Ferran Torres from Valencia.

Pep Guardiola has been heavily linked with a bid for the 20-year old in recent weeks, and City have now confirmed he will join the 2018-19 Premier League champions on a five year deal.

Here we go! We’re delighted to announce the signing of @FerranTorres20 from Valencia on a five-year deal ✍️ 🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/hzCbdoRsxL — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2020

The details of the transfer fee paid to Valencia are yet to be confirmed, with reports from BBC Sport claiming it is in the region of €23m.

The Foios-born midfielder thanked Valencia for their help in his development, before stating his determination to be a success in English football.

“Every player wants to be involved in an attacking team, and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football,” he told his first official interview with the club website.

“I am so happy to be joining City.”

Torres leaves the Esadio Mestalla after making 97 appearances in all competitions for Valencia, following his senior club debut in 2017.

He established himself as a key player for Los Che during the 2019-20 season, despite the constant managerial upheaval at the club.

Marcelino was fired after just a month of the 2019-20 campaign, before being replaced by his former assistant coach Albert Ceades.

Celades was sacked before the end of the season, with Salvador ‘Voro’ Gonzalez taking temporary charge, before Javi Gracia was named as the club’s new permanent boss on July 27.

Image via Manchester City’s official Twitter account