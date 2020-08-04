Ex Girona manager Jose Luis Marti appointed as new Leganes boss

Leganes have named Jose Luis Marti as their new manager, following the exit of Javier Aguirre at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The club were relegated to the Segunda Division on the final day of the 2019-20 La Liga season, after a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Real Madrid.

Aguirre announced his immediate departure after the game, with his extended contract expiring at the end of July.

Marti joins from second tier side Girona, after just eight months in charge at the Catalan club, after being sacked with six games of the season still to play.

Girona were reportedly unhappy with Marti’s performance at the helm, despite keeping them in the running for a play-off spot, before the club eventually finished the season in 5th place.

Marti enjoyed a low-key playing career with Tenerife, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Real Mallorca, before coaching spells at Tenerife and Deportivo la Coruna.

The 45-year old has agreed a one-year contract at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, with the option for an additional 12-month extension.

Image via Leganes’ official Twitter account