Deportivo v Fuenlabrada set to be replayed on August 5

The controversial postponed Segunda Division clash between Deportivo la Coruna and Fuenlabrada is set to be replayed on August 5.

The original tie between the two sides was scheduled for July 20, as part of the final day of action in the Spanish second tier.

However, following the confirmation of a number of positive Covid-19 tests within the Fuenlabrada squad, the game was postponed at the last minute.

All other games were completed, with Deportivo’s relegation to the third tier confirmed and Fuenlabrada missing out on a play-off spot to rivals Elche.

However, as per the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Marca, the game will now be replayed, following a determined request from Fuenlabrada.

Despite the apparent edging towards a confirmation of a replay, Deportivo club president Fernando Vidal remains determined to have the full final day replayed.

No result in a rescheduled tie, as it stands, would see Deportivo avoid relegation.

A host of other Segunda clubs are still considering legal action over the replay, and the unlikely scenario of the full set of fixtures being played again.