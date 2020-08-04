Carles Perez reveals disappointment over Barcelona exit

Former Barcelona striker Carles Perez has hit out at the club over his controversial departure from the Camp Nou in January.

Perez was loaned out by Quique Setien to Serie A club AS Roma during the 2019-20 winter transfer window, with Paulo Fonseca’s side now set to activate their €11m purchase option on him.

Despite stating he is enjoying life in the Italian capital, the 22-year old was left frustrated by the manner of his exit from Catalonia.

“I do not understand why I left. Maybe the club needed money, but I do not know the reason,” he told an interview with EFE, reports via Marca.

“I do not think I deserved to leave. Since I was an academy player, I had offers to leave Barcelona. But I always said no because I wanted to play in the first team.

“However, this is now in the past, and I am happy at Roma.”

Perez has played a back up role behind Edin Dzeko, Cengiz Under and Justin Kluivert in the 2019-20 Serie A campaign, with 14 Serie A appearances.

His first goal for the club came in AS Roma’s 1-0 Europa League last 32 win over Gent, which helped secure their passage into the next round.

Fonseca’s side now face Sevilla, in a restructured one leg tie to complete the remaining rounds of this season’s competition, in the German city of Duisburg on August 6.