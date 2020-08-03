Zinedine Zidane faces selection headache ahead of Manchester City clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane faces a late selection dilemma ahead of their crunch Champions League last 16 second leg at Manchester City on August 7.

Los Blancos returned to domestic action in style, with an unbeaten run of 11 games allowing them the chance to overhaul Barcelona and win a first league title since 2017.

Zidane kept rotations to a minimum during their impressive, with Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Karim Benzema all ever present.

However, as per the front page of Monday’s edition of Diario AS, the French coach still has one key decision to make ahead of the trip to England.

Ferland Mendy should replace Marcelo, with the Brazilian recovering from injury, and Eden Hazard will partner Benzema, in front of veteran trio Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

That leaves just one spot up for grabs at the Etihad Stadium, with Isco, Marco Asensio and Federico Valverde all battling to be named in the starting XI.

Gareth Bale should named on the bench again, after the Welsh international started just one game following the restart of the domestic 2019-20 season.