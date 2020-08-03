Joao Felix offers fitness boost ahead of RB Leipzig clash

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is expected to be fit in time to face RB Leipzig in their Champions League quarter final clash on August 13.

The Portuguese international has been struggling with an ankle problem following their return to training last week, with Diego Simeone confirming he would be eased back into action.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, he has returned to full training, and should be ready in time to face Julian Nagelsmann’s side in Lisbon.

Despite the positive news over Felix, Simeone faces an anxious wait over midfielder Thomas Partey in the coming days.

The Ghanaian international is working alone at the club’s training facility as part of his recovery from a hairline leg fracture, and he faces a race against time to recover.

Croatian international Sime Vrsaljko is certain to miss out, with the veteran full back unlikely to play again until next season due to long term injury.