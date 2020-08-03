Getafe star David Soria confident ahead of Inter Milan clash

Getafe goalkeeper David Soria is in confident mood ahead of their crunch Europa League clash with Inter Milan on August 5.

Jose Bordalas’ side take on the Serie A giants in Gelsenkirchen in a newly formatted one leg game, as they push for a first ever European quarter final.

Soria has played a key role in Getafe’s rise up the La Liga table in the last 18 months, and he told an exclusive interview with Marca that he is relishing the chance to face Antonio Conte’s side.

“We are looking forward to the game. Inter Milan are a great team,” he said.

“It will be the game of our lives, and we will fight to the death against Inter.

“This is a historic match for Getafe and we need to stand up and be counted. If we do, we have a chance to go through to the next round.”

Soria did admit his teammates are under pressure to win against Inter, after failing to qualify for the Europa League via their La Liga finish in 2019-20.

Bordalas’ side were in the running for a Champions League qualification place at the start of 2020, however, a poor run of form following the season restart wrecked their chances.

Just one win from their final 11 games of 2019-20 dealt a real blow to their progress, with a final day defeat at Levante seeing them finish in 8th, with Granada taking 7th place.