Espanyol request La Liga promotion and relegation to be cancelled

Newly relegated Espanyol have controversially called for La Liga promotion and relegation to be removed this season due to the current exceptional scenario.

The Catalan side suffered top-flight relegation for the first time since 1994, after a disastrous end to the 2019-20 season at the RCDE Stadium.

The Segunda Division promotion race also ended in disputed circumstances with the cancellation of Deportivo la Coruna’s clash with Fuenlabrada, following positive Covid-19 testing of Fuenlabrada players.

La Liga initially ruled all final day results will stand, with Deportivo relegated and Fuenlabrada missing out on a play-off spot.

Espanyol’s announcement has been met with criticism, as per reports from Diario AS, with accusations of self interest due to their drop into the second tier.

Other Segunda sides are considering potential legal action over arguable invalidity of the last day of fixtures, with Rayo Vallecano previously stating they would push for an investigation.

La Liga are expected to make an announcement on Espanyol’s statement in the coming days, but a reversal on promotion and relegation unlikely.