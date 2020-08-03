Barcelona star Clement Lenglet calls for focus ahead of Napoli clash

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has demanded his La Blaugrana teammates remain focused ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli.

Quique Setien’s side are leading the Serie A giants on away goals, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Naples on February 25,

The game has been granted permission by UEFA to be played at the Camp Nou on August 8, with Antoine Griezmann’s goal giving them the edge over Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

Despite having an advantage over the Italian side, French international Lenglet has warned the tie is still finely balanced.

“We are only focused on facing Napoli, which will be a tough game,” he told an interview with Marca.

“We have a small advantage from the first leg, but we need to play well in Barcelona, to make it to Lisbon.

“We must be extremely focused and compete 100%, not just in this game, but in all games, if we qualify.”

Setien should have the majority of his squad available for the game, with Ousmane Dembele and Griezmann back in training following injuries.

Lenglet is expected to start in defence alongside Gerard Pique, with Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo struggling to be fit.

If the Catalan giants can progress past Napoli into the quarter finals, it will be a 13th successive last eight qualification, but they have not reached the final, since winning the competition in 2015.