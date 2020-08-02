Barcelona La Liga

Sevilla eye summer return for Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic

Sevilla reportedly want to bring former midfielder Ivan Rakitic back to the club ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The Croatian international who left the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as part of a €16m deal in 2014, has been heavily linked with a Barcelona exit this summer, due to his contract situation.

The 30-year old’s current deal expires at the end of next season, and despite his consistent determination to agree a new contract and remain in Catalonia, no extension has been agreed.

This has opened up speculation of a move to Italy in the coming months, however as per reports from Sunday’s front page of El Mundo Deportivo, Julen Lopetegui could swoop in with a €10m offer.

La Blaugrana boss Quique Setien has previously stated his intention to sell some of his midfielders this summer, due to a surplus of options in his squad.

Rakitic is just one potential departure from the Camp Nou, with Arturo Vidal and Sergi Roberto also linked with moves away.

