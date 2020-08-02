PSG join the race to sign Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to challenge Liverpool in their pursuit of Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara.

Spanish international Alcantara has been heavily linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side, after failing to agree terms on a contract extension in Bavaria.

Alcantara’s current deal expires at the end of the 2020-21 season, and the Bundesliga superpower could accept an offer in the region of €30m, to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

Reports from French outlet Le10Sport claim PSG sporting director Leonardo has contacted Bayern Munich to express an interest in making an offer, with Liverpool’s interest appearing to stall in recent weeks.

Alcantara was previously linked with a return to Barcelona, seven years after he left the Camp Nou for Germany.

However, the impending arrival of Bosnian international Miralem Pjanic appears to have ended any potential talk of a return to Catalonia this summer.